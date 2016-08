A five-month-old foetus was found inside the compound of the house belonging to G. Subramanian on Yadavar Street in Srivaikuntam on Sunday. The foetus was taken to Srivaikuntam Government Hospital for examination. Based on a complaint lodged by M. Senthil Kumar, Village Administrative Officer of Aniyaparanallur, Srivaikuntam police have registered a case under Section 318 of the IPC.

Please Wait while comments are loading...