Officials stopped five wedding ceremonies on a single day wherein minor girls were to be married off.

According to information available here on Friday, these weddings were to be held in different places of the district on Wednesday.

Social Welfare Department officials and child line received information regarding these weddings. Based on instruction from the Collector, District Social Welfare Officer Umaiyal directed Social Welfare Department extension officers to stop the weddings that were to be held in Mariyamman Koil Street in Tiruvannamalai, Kaveripattinam Murugan Temple near Thandarampattu, Thamaraipakkam village near Pudupalayam, Ramar temple in Pungampadi near Arani and Renugambal Tempel in Sinanthal village near Kalasapakkam. The officials, accompanied by the police, went to the venues and stopped weddings.