Five students of Nanjappa Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School were suspended on Wednesday on the charges of consuming liquor and smoking cigarettes on the campus.

A disciplinary committee headed by school headmaster P. Susendaran suspended the students for a period of 10 days based on prima facie evidences.

All of them were reportedly caught red-handed from a less utilised corner of the campus by Sivaraj, a teacher at the school, who went searching for some of the students who were missing during the last period of the class on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Susendaran said that of the students, three were found consuming liquor and two were smoking.

Both the students found smoking study in Standard X. Among the remaining three students, two of them were Standard XII students and one from Standard XI, he added.