Relatives of the injured stage road roko demanding immediate action

: Five persons were injured when they reportedly picked up a quarrel with a municipal councillor here on Wednesday night.

According to police, a group of persons came to meet Selvam, municipal councillor, at Ambalkulam. Even as they were discussing a point, a few friends of the councillor picked up a quarrel with the youths and attacked them.

The injured persons were rushed to the Government Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the injured, along with their relatives, staged a road roko at the hospital and demanded immediate arrest of those who had attacked them.

Body recovered

The Tirugokarnam police, on Wednesday, recovered the body of a woman B. Krithiga at an apartment in Kalyanaramapuram.

Police said the woman was found with multiple injuries. H. Asan Mohamed (26), a youth residing in the apartment, who was found lying with injuries in the premises, said that some unidentified persons had attacked Krithiga and when he rushed to her rescue, he was also attacked.

Asan Mohamed has been admitted to the Government Hospital here.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.