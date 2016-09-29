Five persons who were caught trespassing into Moganur reserve forest with the intent of hunting were fined Rs.1 lakh by the forest department on Tuesday.

Sanjeevan, Konappan, Raman, Selvan, and Krishnan of Denkanikottai were rounded up while they were inside the reserve forest with torch tied to the forehead. According to the District Forest Officer E. Rajendran, a tip-off was passed on to the department, and a team was on their way to intercept the men. The men were suspected to have gone deer hunting. The men were fined Rs.20,000 each.

Staff Reporter