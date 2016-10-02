Five persons, including two women, who were travelling in a car, had a miraculous escape after the car caught fire due to suspected electric short-circuit near Karungulam near here on Saturday afternoon.

Police and fire service sources said when the car was nearing Karungulam, smoke started emanating from the bonnet. After the driver stopped the car, and the occupants – the driver, two men and two women – jumped out of the vehicle, the car went up in flames.

On being alerted, 10-member fire service squad, led by R.M. Ilango, Ramanathapuram Station Fire Officer, rushed to the spot and put out the fire. But the car was completely gutted.

The car was engaged by a realtor and the occupants were on their way to Vazhuthur to visit housing plots, promoted by him, the police said.