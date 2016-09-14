The Fisheries Department officials seized ten small mesh size banned nets, used by fishermen in violation of norms, in the water spread area of River Cauvery in Kolathur, Mettur, and the surrounding areas on Tuesday.

A team of officials led by M. Kathiresan, Fisheries Inspector, conducted surprise check in various parts and seized the nets worth about Rs. 50,000. The fishermen had set the nets in the river last evening for catching fish. The officials are on the lookout for the fishermen who were using these nets which were banned by the department as they damaged the fish population to a big extent.

Fisheries department sources said that the department has already slapped a ban on use of small mesh size nets, to protect the small fish and ensure their growth into bigger ones. The sources said that the department had only recently dropped more than four lakh fish fingerlings in the water spread area of Mettur Dam and had warned the local fishermen from indulging in any activity which will harm the small fish population.