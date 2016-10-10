Collector P. Parthiban urged fishermen not to use pair-trawling nets and other nets banned under the Puducherry Marine Fishing Regulatory Act.

In a release, he said stern action would be taken against those flouting the norms of the Act. The Collector convened a meeting of officials and explained the provisions of the Act. R. Kesavan, Sub-Collector, and Natesanpillai, Deputy Director of Fisheries, were present.

School inspected

Minister for Education R. Kamalakannan inspected the Tiruvalluvar Government Higher Secondary School at Ambagarathur. He ascertained the quality of water being supplied to the pupils. A. Alli, vice-principal, explained arrangements being made for imparting computer literacy to pupils. Collector P. Parthiban was present.