Fishermen who are upset as there was no progress after the internal stakeholders’ meeting held in New Delhi on July 29 and they continued to face trouble while fishing in the Palk Bay, launched an indefinite strike here on Thursday, and decided to stage a series of agitations pressing for a charter of demands.

A day after leaders of 11 fishermen associations discussed problems faced by the fishing community and adopted resolutions, more than 4,000 fishermen struck work on Thursday, and decided to stage a demonstration after entering the sea on Friday.

P. Sesu Raja, leader of a fishermen association, said they were optimistic of a lasting solution to their problems and release of 113 boats detained in Sri Lanka after the internal stakeholders’ meeting, chaired by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, but their hopes were dashed.

They were assured that the Centre would secure the release of their boats after holding talks with the Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister by August end, but there was no indication of the meeting so far, he said. The fishermen had no option but to resort to agitations to draw the attention of the authorities, he added.

Mechanised and country boats, worth more than Rs. 2 crore, had been perilously berthed at various Lankan ports for several months and they faced an imminent threat of irreparable damage due to prolonged disuse. The onset of monsoon in October would cause further damage. When the Lankan authorities ordered the release of impounded boats after a long period last year, 18 boats could not be salvaged as they suffered extensive damage and the fishermen’s demand for compensation to boat owners was yet to be conceded, he said.

They expected some solace for the boat owners when the State Assembly passed demands for grants for fisheries department but they were disappointed. The present strike and a series of agitations were to press for the release of four fishermen from Lankan custody, release of more than 100 boats and trouble-free fishing in the Palk Bay, he added.