Say Sri Lankan navy personnel hurled bottles, iron balls on them; sank a boat

Mechanised boat fishermen here launched an indefinite strike on Thursday, protesting against continuing attacks by Sri Lankan navy personnel.

The fishermen said the Sri Lankan navy personnel attacked them with empty bottles, stones and iron balls when they were fishing on the high seas around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday, and sank a fishing vessel for allegedly trespassing into their territorial waters.

About 2,000 fishermen set out for fishing in the afternoon and were fishing on the high seas between Talaimannar and Danushkodi in the night. They had just crossed International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) for better catch when the Lankan navy personnel, who came in boats and water scooters, chased them away by hurling empty bottles, stones and iron balls. However, the fishermen escaped unhurt as they cut their fishing nets and returned fast, they said.

Even as they were returning, a Lankan navy vessel rammed into a fishing boat, causing damage to the lower portion of the vessel. As sea water started seeping in, the five fishermen who were in the boat jumped into another boat. Their boat sank soon, they added.

Arokiya Cruz, owner of the sunken boat, lodged a complaint with the office of the Assistant Director of Fisheries here, and sought permission to salvage the boat. Meanwhile, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel attached to Mandapam Station enquired with the fishermen and took note of the area where the boat sank, sources said.

Fisheries department had issued fishing permits to 446 boats on Wednesday.

After the attack, the fishermen started returning to the shore on Wednesday night itself.

Only about 50 boats would have returned to the shore after 8 a.m. on Thursday, they said.