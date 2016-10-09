Rev Fr. J. Susaimanickam, Bishop, Sivaganga Diocese, paying respects to the portrait of Rev. Fr. Louis Maria Leveil at the inaugural of Beatification process at Sacred Heart Church, Sarugani, in Sivaganga district.

Diocese of Sivaganga began the beatification process on October 2

After according Sainthood to Mother Teresa, the Vatican has given ‘Nihil Obstat,’ a declaration of no objection for commencing the process for beatification, the first step towards Canonization of Rev. Fr. Louis Maria Leveil, the ‘people’s priest’ who served mankind in this part of Tamil Nadu for more than five decades.

Holy See, the highest authority of Roman Catholic Church, granted the official declaration on August 9, 2016, after which, the Diocese of Sivaganga began the beatification process on October 2 at the Sacred Heart Church in Saruguni in the midst of hundreds of people following different faiths.

This was the first step towards according Sainthood to Fr. Leveil, the Jesuit priest from France, who was fondly known as ‘Friend of the Poor’ and hailed as ‘Mazhaisamy’ for bringing rains through prayer, Rev. Fr. James Anthuvan Dass, Postulator, Sivaganga Diocese, said.

Rev. Fr. J. Susaimanickam, Bishop, while applying for ‘Nihil Obstat’, detailed Fr. Leveil’s life and virtues and his fame of sanctity among the people. Fr. Leveil, who virtually turned a local Tamil, had served as Parish Priest of Our Lady of Mercy Church at Aandaoorani for 22 years from 1921 to 1943.

He later served as Parish Priest of Holy Rosary Church, Ramanathapuram, from 1943 to 1956 and as Spiritual Counsellor at the Sacred Heart Church in Sarugani for 17 years from 1956, till he breathed his last on March 21, 1973. He was laid to rest on the church premises.

After the inaugural ceremony, the Bishop had formed a three member Board of Enquiry to enquire with ‘living witnesses,’ who had direct experience with Fr. Leveil to record the missionary’s heroic virtues and fame of sanctity, Fr. Dass said.

“The Board plans to start the enquiry in November and complete the task in a year’s time,” he told The Hindu .

“The board has identified 80 witnesses residing in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts,” he said. After going through the report, the Vatican would elevate Fr. Leveil to the ‘Venerable State.’

In the third stage, after medical experts certify one of his medical miracles, the priest would be hailed as ‘Blessed’ and after verifying one more medical miracle, he would be accorded Sainthood, Fr Dass said.

“This is a long process,” he said adding Mother Teresa was accorded Sainthood 19 years after her death.