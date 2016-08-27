First lady cadet from Bhutan feels at home in Chennai OTA

Meet 27-year old Tashi Yangzom from Bhutan, who is training at the Officers Training Academy — the first lady cadet from a friendly foreign country to be trained at the prestigious institution of the Indian Army.

Ms. Yangzom is in her final days of training along with 32 lady cadets from India, as they eagerly await the completion of their course at the OTA, culminating in the ceremonial Passing Out Parade to be reviewed by President Pranab Mukherjee on September 10.

A native of south-eastern Bhutan, Ms. Yangzom says she is completely at home in Chennai. “I’m the first lady cadet from Royal Bhutan Army to undergo this training at OTA. Initially, it was difficult for me to catch up with the schedule and training. However, I was able to cope up later,” she says.

Recalling her last few months, she fondly remembers the support the Indian cadets gave her. “When I came here, I didn’t know how to ride a bicycle and so when everyone went on a bicycle, I went running along them. But now, with my friends’ help, I have learnt to ride a bicycle,” she says. So what was her challenge? “I was comfortable with everything except the weather in Chennai, which was very hot. I’m not used to such extreme heat.”

Having been born in her village Orong in Samdrup Jongkhar district in Bhutan and having chosen law as a career initially, Ms. Yangzom believes in making complete use of opportunities that came her way. “I wanted to make use of this opportunity and take back all that I could from India,” says the cadet, who is set to join Judge and Advocate General and serve for Royal Bhutan Army in the Armed Forces Court of Justice.

Major General V.D. Chowgule, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of OTA, says the training for women at the Academy was on par with that of gentlemen cadets. OTA is the only training establishment of the Indian Army that trains women cadets. About 270 cadets, including 32 lady cadets, besides 19 cadets from friendly foreign countries, are scheduled to complete their training at the Academy this year.