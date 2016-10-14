One Mohammed Rafique, a suspect in the murder of K. Karuppasamy (23) of Kovilpatti who was shot dead on a running bus at Sattur on Wednesday, surrendered before a court in Madurai on Thursday.

Police said Rafique surrendered before Judicial Magistrate Court III. The court remanded him in custody.

Meanwhile, the special teams formed by Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Rajarajan have picked up a few suspects in the case and questioning them.

Karuppasamy, an ambulance driver, who was returning to Coimbatore for work, was shot dead at point blank range by an unidentified co-passenger. The accused escaped as the bus slowed down at Padanthal junction.

Enmity following the murder of Rafique’s son Abdullah by Karuppasamy’s brothers Manthiramoorthy and Kanagaraj in July is suspected to have led to Karuppasamy’s murder.