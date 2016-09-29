A goods train was stopped at Gudiyatham station for a couple of hours after two of its wagons caught fire. The train was transporting coal to Mettur Thermal Power Station and the fire was put out.

The train from Chennai harbour was passing through Kavanur Station on Wednesday when the guard noticed smoke billowing out from two wagons. He immediately informed the Gudiyatham station and the train was stopped there.

Upon checking, it was found that there was fire in wagon number 14. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. It took two hours before the train could resume its journey.

Other trains passing through Gudiyatham station, the Chennai-Bengaluru double decker train, Brindavan Express, Lalbagh Express and Arakkonam Passenger, had to wait and were delayed.