: Even as a programme on recycling of the solid waste has been taken up by the municipality at its compost yard in Tirukattalai, intermittent fire mishaps have been causing concern to the authorities.

For the past one week, fire mishaps have been a regular phenomenon particularly on the western side of the grounds, even as the recylcing of solid waste has been in full swing on the other side.

Sources suspect that some anti-social elements were setting the garbage on fire and a close surveillance was being kept in the area. It has been planned to set up surveillance cameras all around the compost yard as part of solid waste management currently in progress at an expenditure of Rs. 7 crore.

Meanwhile, fire fighting personnel, on Wednesdasy, fought the flames for about two hours and brought them under control.