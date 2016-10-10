Fire and rescue service personnel conducted a mock drill on the collectorate premises in Udhagamandalam recently.-Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

The Nilgiris District Fire and Rescue Service personnel conducted a mock drill at the district collectorate here recently.

The firemen demonstrated rescue techniques to extract trapped persons from buildings using ropes and ladders. They also demonstrated different methods to put out fires.

District Fire Officer G Elango said that the district has five water tenders, one emergency rescue truck, an ambulance, a motorcycle capable of fighting small fires, and four small emergency rescue trucks, stationed at three fire stations and one rescue station at Kotagiri.

Nilgiris District Collector P Shankar said that such demonstrations would benefit the people how to react to situations of danger.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Elango said that around half of the posts for firemen in the department are lying vacant. of the sanctioned strength of 102, only 52 positions have been filled, while the rest are lying vacant.

He said that the vacancies would be filled soon through combined recruitments for the police, fire and prison departments.

M Chandrakumar, Assistant District Fire Officer, was also present.