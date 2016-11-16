: Two workers — C. Ayyappan (35) and C. Subburaj (43) — were injured in a fire accident while burning fireworks waste at a cracker unit at Sevalpatti near Vembakottai on Tuesday evening.

While Mr. Ayyapan of Vembakottai sustained 100 per cent burn injuries and is said to be in a critical condition, Mr. Subburaj sustained 40 per cent burns. The injured have been admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital.

Police said the accident occurred when the duo were involved in dumping waste generated at the cracker unit in the pit on the factory premises. The waste was being unloaded from a cargo vehicle.

“It looks like the workers dumped the waste in the pit where the embers of previous day’s waste had not been completely put off. Hence, the chemicals in the waste could have caught fire, which spread to the vehicle in a flash,” Vembakottai Tahsildar G. Loganathan said.

The police said the workers had taken the vehicle very close to the dumping pit that led to the accident.

The injured were later referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to struggle for more than 30 minutes to extinguish the fire. The vehicle was completely gutted.

Vembakottai police are investigating.