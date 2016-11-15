National » Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI, November 15, 2016
‘Finish probe in cases against Senthil Balaji in 4 months’

  • Staff Reporter
V. Senthil Balaji
HC asks Crime Branch to file final report within 15 days once probe is over

The Madras High Court has directed the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police to complete the investigation into criminal cases pending against former Transport Minister Senthil Balaji within four months and file a final report before the court.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the order on Monday after perusing the status report filed by the Investigation Officer in a sealed cover.

On October 26, the Bench dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition moved by Basker, a voter from Aravakurichi constituency, seeking to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reject Senthil Balaji's nomination in view of the criminal cases pending against him.

However, the Bench directed the investigating agency to file a progress report on the criminal cases pending against the former minister with a further direction to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, CCB to monitor the probe.

On Monday, the investigation officer filed the status report and sought four months to complete the investigation.

Granting the request, the Bench said, “Needful be done and the final report be filed within 15 days thereafter. In the eventuality of any delay for any reason, extension of time should be sought from this court by making an application.”

According to the petitioner, Senthil Balaji, during his term as transport minister, had collected money to the tune of Rs. 4.25 crore from aspiring candidates for securing jobs in the transport department. Since he duped the candidates without securing jobs, the aspirants had filed criminal complaints against him, which are pending enquiry.

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

