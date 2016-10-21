: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum imposed fine on postal department recently.

Thomas Mathew of Kulasekaram, owner of a tyre retreading company, had posted a registered letter containing a tender for retreading tyres of government buses to the department concerned in Chennai from Thumbacode Post Office at Kulasekaram on Jan. 2, 2014. The letter was delivered on January 8.

Due to delay in delivery, Mr. Mathew could not participate in the tender and incurred a heavy loss.

He approached the secretary of the Consumer Protection and Civic Rights Association P. Goplakrishna Pillai at Kulasaram, who, in turn, filed a case at the forum.

Hearing the case, president of the forum Narayanasamy and its member Sivalalingam imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 2,000 as costs to the postal department, says a press release issued by Mr. Gopalakrishna Pillai.