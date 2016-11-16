Visitors interacting with each other during the Buyer-Seller Meet 2016 in Salem on Tuesday.–Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Central Government is offering various programmes for the effective marketing of indigenous textile products and small-time textile producers should take full advantage of the same, said leaders of trade and industry at the inaugural of the Buyer Seller Meet 2016 held here on Tuesday.

The meet was brought up jointly by the Regional Office of the Textile Commissioner, Coimbatore, of the Union Ministry of Textiles and Powerloom Development and Export Promotion Council, Mumbai. A three-day power loom textile expo also formed part of the meet.

It has been organised with the objective of finding right supplier for textile products and enhance marketability of manufacturers of power loom fabric, garments and made-ups. It is also to provide an opportunity for textile traders, merchant exporters / buying houses to meet any power loom textile manufacturers directly.

S. S. Yuvaraj, vice-chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, Salem, in his inaugural address, said that the producers of tier-I and tier-II cities were taking full advantage of the Centre schemes. The producers of the smaller towns too should be aware of them.

Anand Sharma, secretary, The Salem Textile Manufacturers Exporters Association, said that Salem was lagging behind in the textile front compared to a few other districts, due to the non-availability of infrastructure. Such meets provided exposure to the latest products and designs.

K. P. Appu Chettiar, president, Tamil Nadu Small Powerloom Export Cloth Manufacturers Seva Sammelanam, appealed for setting up of textile clusters in all the districts across the country. G. Kummaravel, Assistant Director, Regional Office of the Textile Commissioner, Coimbatore, said that through this meet the buyers could identify the right source of purchase, have direct negotiation with manufacturers and get to know many textile products under one roof. S. Muralitharan, Junior Scientific Officer, SITRA Powerloom Service Centre, also spoke.