The Namakkal district accounted for 13,51,547 voters for the forthcoming elections to the urban and rural local bodies.

The final draft electoral rolls for the five municipalities, 15 panchayat unions and 19 town panchayats in the district were released on Tuesday by District Collector M. Asia Mariam.

The five municipalities of Namakkal, Tiruchengode, Rasipuram, Pallipalayam and Komarapalayam in the district accounted for a voters strength of 3,01,762 – men 1,47,078, women 1,54,624 and others 60. The 15 panchayat unions have 8,32,744 voters. The list included men 4,09,491, women 4,23,225 and others 28.

As far as 19 town panchayats in the district are concerned, they have 2,17,041 voters.

Of them 1,05,951 are men, 1,11,070 are women, while others account for 20.

The Collector called upon the eligible voters, who would like to enrol their names, to submit their applications to the respective Assembly constituency voter enrolment officers.