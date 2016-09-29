A total of 837 persons filed their nominations on Wednesday for the local body elections to be held in October 17 and 19.

However, most of the nominations (718) were for the post of ward members of village panchayat. While 89 papers were received for the post of President of village panchayat, 14 persons submitted their nominations for the post of ward member of panchayat union. Eight papers were received for the post of municipal councillors and four each for the posts of District Panchayat ward member and town panchayat ward member. Overall, the number of nominations received till the end of day three is 1,052. Last date for filing nominations is October 3.