DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Saturday urged Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to file a review petition in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Karnataka to release 96 tmcft of Cauvery water and for the formation of the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee within a timeframe.

“There is no point in relying on the Cauvery Monitoring Committee as it has no legal powers to put pressure on State governments. In Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s words it is a ‘toothless tiger’,” he said and called upon the Chief Minister to adopt a transparent approach on the issue.

Mr. Karunanidhi said the State government should not fully accept the direction of the Supreme Court to Karnataka to release 13 tmcft of water and should file a review petition as Karnataka also would file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

He pointed out that Karnataka Chief Minister had convened an all-party meeting to discuss the issue and led a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present the case of his State.

“He also held an urgent meeting of the State Cabinet and shared information with the media. But in Tamil Nadu one has to wonder whether a government is in place at all. The farmers are keenly watching the next move of the State government,” he said.