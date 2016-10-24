Nazeema was introduced to the sport at the age of eight

Al Nazeema, 13, looks lean and fragile but turns fierce when she enters the court with ‘karategi,’ a loosely fit uniform to take on her rivals in competitions.

Her gold medals in ‘kata’ and ‘kumite’ styles in the 15th Kofukan All India Karate Championship, held in Chennai on October 8 and 9 and many more gold medals and shields won in district and state-level meets speak volumes about the little girl’s talent in the sport.

In the all-India championship conducted by the Kofukan Shito-Ryu Karate School in Chennai, Nazeema won gold medals both in ‘kata’ and ‘kumite’ in the under 14 category defeating girls from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala in the final rounds.

“It was very tough but I remained focussed and clinched the title in the two styles,” says the soft spoken Nazeema. She was not scared of fighting her rivals but more comfortable in ‘kata’ style, the solo display of series and varieties of moves with stepping and turning, she says.

Family members discovered her talent in karate when Grand Master Shihan Kancho Noboru Takahashi, the international chief instructor of Japan Karatedo Shorykai commended her performance when he conducted a karate training camp here in January 2014, says her mother S Thilsha.

The Grand Master was performing on the dais and more than 500 boys and girls were following his moves and styles when he spotted Nazeema and called her to the stage, Ms Thilsha recalls.

He even offered to take her to Japan and train and “it was at that time, we decided to hone her skills,” she said.

Financial constraints came in the way in giving coaching and taking her to meets but it did not deter Thilsha.

Her father K M Shabdeen was a great source of strength and her daughter’s school - Shifan Noor Global Academy - helped a lot, she says. It would be great if the district administration chipped in with financial assistance, she pleads.

Thilsha had great interest in tennis but being the eldest of four daughters in a family, she had to drop out after class X and got into family life. “What happened to me should not happen to my daughter,” she says.

Nazeema was introduced to the sport at the age of eight years when she was studying class III at MG Public Matriculation School at Peravoor.

Since then, she developed a passion in the martial art sport and focused in ‘kata’. She is presently coached by JC ‘Karate’ Kannan, one of India’s chief instructors.