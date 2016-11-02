In recognition:Tyagis and leaders being honoured in Dindigul on Tuesday during celebrations to mark the 58th anniversary of Tamil Nadu Formation Day.— PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan

Tyagis and leaders, who had fought for the retention of Tamil-speaking areas in Tamil Nadu at the time of reorganisation of States, were honoured as part of Tamil Nadu Formation Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Honouring the district-level leaders at a function held here, Tamil Scholars and Tyagis Association State president Ramu. Ramasamy appealed to the State government to increase the pension being disbursed to those who fought for the formation of Tamil Nadu as the existing amount was fixed by the government 10 years back.

They had sent several appeals and requests in this regard, but the government did not consider them, he also said.

Former president of District Congress Minority Wing A. Abdul Jabbar said the government should extend new medical insurance scheme meant for government employees and teachers to tyagis and persons who fought for Tamil-speaking areas at the time of reorganisation of States.

Several fighters for Tamil cause, including Ramu Ramasamy, K.V.A. Rajan, N. Govindarajan and K. Muniappan, were honoured at the function. Several persons, mostly octogenarians who struggled to walk, participated.