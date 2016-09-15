Patients from Chittoor visit Vellore for treatment

The Health Department has stepped up fever surveillance and mosquito control measures in the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border and villages located on the inter-district borders of Vellore and Tiruvallur.

Last week, a joint meeting was held with health authorities of Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Deputy directors, entomologists, and various State and district officials took part in the meeting that discussed fever surveillance measures and mosquito control activities, a health official said.

“We also looked at what steps Chittoor officials had taken on cross-notification of fever cases. We are taking up mass cleaning works in the bordering areas, water chlorination and general sanitation works. We asked them to simultaneously take up mosquito control works in their areas for the next one month,” he said.

Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur health unit divisions share border with Andhra Pradesh, he said, adding that the officials of the two States agreed to meet on the first week of every month for the next few months.

“In Vellore district, we get many patients from Chittoor. We have agreed to strengthen sharing of information on various kinds of fever cases. We have exchanged our contact numbers and email IDs,” he added.

With fever cases being reported in the neighbouring district of Tiruvallur, public health authorities of Vellore have intensified mosquito control measures in the bordering villages.

“Areas in Thiruvalangadu, Tirutani and Pallipattu are in the Vellore-Tiruvallur border. Patients from Tiruvallur district come to the government hospital at Sholinghur in Vellore, and so, we are cross notifying cases,” the official said.

Additional manpower has been deployed in the bordering three blocks – Nemili, Arakkonam and Kaveripakkam – of Vellore for mosquito control measures.