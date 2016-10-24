With just five days left for Deepavali, the mood of festival shopping is at its peak in Salem city and in other rural towns.

With weather remaining clear, the business is looking up for the past one week. The traders are hopeful that the euphoria over the celebration will reach its usual proportion in the next few days.

A large number of men, women and children thronged the textile showrooms, business houses dealing with electronic goods, jewellery marts, shops selling household articles throughout the day till late night hours on Saturday and again on Sunday.

Usually, the bazaar streets surrounding the old bus stand areas were the favourable shopping destinations for the people. Of late, the new bus stand area too has fast developed as a major business hub, with many major business establishments coming up here on the main thoroughfares, and cross roads on the Omalur road, new bus stand road, Meyyanur main road etc.

This has come in handy for the consumers of the city and also from the neighbouring towns and villages in doing shopping without proceeding all the way to the old Salem town.

However, the traditional shopping areas of bazaar streets, Chinna kadai veedhi, first agraharam, second agraharam, Saradha College road, Fair Lands, etc are as usual overflowing with the consumers till late night hours.

Some electronic goods dealers have even put up temporary shops at vantage points, which too attract a large number of people.

The roadside shops have already sprang up in the nook and corner of the old city and they are expected to attract more consumers in the days to come.

A cross-section of the traders say that the business has gradually picked up adding that they expect good sales in the next few days.

They are of the view that the purchasing power of the people has come down to a certain extent this year, thanks to the repeated failure of monsoon and various parts of the district reeling under severe drought conditions.

As usual, paucity of parking lots on the main business hubs and on the main thoroughfares are posing lot of difficulty to the people. All the parking lots at the showrooms and malls are overflowing with both four-wheelers and two-wheelers. The people have been suggesting to the Corporation to take steps for constructing multi-storeyed parking lots. The Corporation should take initiative in this direction at least from now on, says T. Muralidharan, a consumer activist.

Taking advantage of the Deepavali festival crowd, the private fleet operators were operating late evening hour services to the neighbouring towns such as Taramangalam, Mecheri, Edappadi etc.

The City Police has already risen to the occasion and has commissioned watch towers to monitor the crowd and check the activities of anti-social elements.

The traffic police has also implemented diversion of traffic in some parts to ensure free flow of traffic. Buses proceeding to Chennai via Attur have been diverted via three roads.