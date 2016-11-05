Kavitha Jenarthanan (35), a Tirupur-based designer, has dreamt of becoming an IAS officer after her post-graduate studies for the sole objective of serving the poor. The destiny made her a designer of apparels.

But that did not deter her from what she basically wanted to do from the heart – serve the poor, which she started during college days on a smaller scale.

She is feeding on a regular basis a total of about 80 people staying in streets every week for a long time with the home-prepared food. Many of them eagerly wait to see her turn up as menu varies from idli, dosa, curd and lemon rice, poori, chappati, and even milk. Besides, she distributes clothes to people living in slums and shelter less orphans. A few days back Mrs. Kavitha opened a free cooler facility for ‘hungry people’ on a hotel premises in the city. Items including fruits, breads, milk and water were stuffed inside for people who cannot afford to pay for meals.

An interesting aspect of her philanthropic activities has been that she meets the entire expenditure from her earnings. “I don’t even depend on my husband, who is into the production of garment accessories, or accept any cash donations from any organisations. Though I am not an atheist, I also don’t believe in praying to god rather take the responsibility to help the poor myself,” she told The Hindu .