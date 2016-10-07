Feed the have nots with good food

T. Anuradha (second left), Designated Officer, Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, inaugurating the food and beverages ATM in Salem recently.-Photo: E.Lakshmi Narayanan

Food and Beverage automated teller machine opened on Sri Cakes premises

The Coimbatore-based NGO, No Food Waste, in association with Seed Foundation has opened a ‘food and beverage automated teller machine (ATM) here recently.

The novel F and B ATM has been set up on the Sri Cakes premises on Brindavan Road V Cross, New Fairlands. T. Anuradha, Designated Office of the Tamil Nadu Food and Safety and Drug Administration Department, inaugurated the facility at a brief function.

The F and B ATM is a refrigerator and only those who cannot afford to buy food will have access to this novel ATM.

Donors who wish to contribute will be allowed to place edible food beverages in the refrigerator.

The poor and downtrodden who wish to consume healthy snacks, but cannot afford to buy them, will be allowed to visit the premises where the refrigerator is places and help themselves.

A press release of the ‘No Food Waste’ issued here said that it has already carried out a survey and identified people who are ready to use the F and B ATM in various localilties in the city.

The identity of the donor will not be revealed to anybody.

The No Food Waste has planned to join a few more organisations and set up more F and B ATMs in Salem city soon.