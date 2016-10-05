The Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained Facebook India, Google, YouTube and Twitter India from publishing/ broadcasting any derogatory photographs of expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa after she alleged that some unknown persons were threatening to tarnish her image by uploading her morphed photographs. The court also asked them to pull down her photographs immediately, as they were likely to cause “grave and irreparable prejudice to the fair name and reputation of the plaintiff (Sasikala)".

A bench of Justice R K Gauba issued notices to FB India, Google, YouTube and Twitter India while passing the order of injunction.

“The defendants are restrained from publishing, broadcasting, distributing or disseminating in any form or manner whatsoever any defamatory material, including the purported photograph...referred in this plaint, relating to or arising from, in connection with any alleged acts or behaviour relatable to the plaintiff,” the court said.

On September 19, the Rajya Sabha MP had received a telephone call threatening to upload photographs and videos on YouTube if she did not to resign from her Rajya Sabha seat. The person threatened that he would spread rumours and allegations against the plaintiff, including false statements regarding her moral character, her counsel told the court.

Ms Pushpa said the sites had not verified the authenticity of the photographs, alleged to be hers, before they were uploaded and the same are aimed at defaming her and throwing her out of the party. “Such conduct (of posting morphed photographs) has been actuated by malice against the plaintiff. The above said acts tantamount to blatant scandal mongering and are per se defamatory as they seek to denigrate both the plaintiff and harm her impeccable reputation in the public estimation,” her plea added.

