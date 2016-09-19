: Expressing shock over the alleged suicide of Ramkumar, his father Paramasivam on Sunday evening said “he would not believe in the suicide theory”.

Ramkumar was a resident of Meenakshipuram village, Shencottah in Tirunelveli district.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Paramasivam wondered about the circumstances of his detained son’s death in the prison, where he said, Ramkumar’s safety was at peril. He alleged that it was a “carefully planned murder” and levelled charges of conspiracy by the prison authorities. “Ramkumar’s lawyers were about to move the court for his bail plea tomorrow (September 19),” he said. Mr. Paramasivam said that a prison official had told him over phone at around 4.40 p.m. that Ramkumar was being taken to a hospital after he suffered stomach disorder.

Unfortunately, a few minutes later, another caller said Ramkumar was dead. “He was healthy when I met him last in the prison on August 11,” he said.