Jayapal (50), father of acid attack victim J. Vinodhini, died at his residence at Vallalar Nagar near here on Sunday.

According to police, Jayapal did not wake up for a long time and his brother-in-law Sakthivel rushed him to a private hospital here where he was declared ‘brought dead.’ Jayapal was working as a watchman in a private school here.

Vinodhini, a B.Tech. graduate, who was employed in a private company in Chennai, had suffered serious injuries after Suresh, a construction worker, hurled nitric acid on her on November 14, 2012.

The incident took place at Karaikal bus terminus when Vinodhini, accompanied by her father, was returning to Chennai after celebrating ‘Deepavali.’

Before she could board a bus to Chennai, Suresh, whose advances she spurned, threw the acid on them. Vinodhini and her father Jayapal suffered injuries.

Vinodhini succumbed to injuries on February 12, 2013.

Her mother Saraswathi committed suicide at Tirukadaiyur in October 2013.

Suresh was subsequently convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.