A woman from Gujarat fell down on the platform and died while alighting from a moving train at Nagercoil Town station at 1.30 a.m. on Monday.

The woman, Bathra Nirmalaben (51), came with a group of tourists from Rajkot and was the last to alight from Hapa-Tirunelveli Express when it started moving. Since the platform was very low, she slipped and fell down, suffered head injury and died.

The body was sent for post-mortem to the Kanyakumari Government Medical College Hospital. Government Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Following repeated representations from rail users’ forum to raise the height of the platform at Nagercoil Town station, the railway authorities recently called for tender for the work but later cancelled it.