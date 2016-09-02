In a freak accident a five-year-old girl died after she was thrown off the autorickshaw at Annal Agraharam near Patteswaram on Thursday.

The accident took place in the evening when M. Harini was returning home from school travelling in the autorickshaw.

The girl was a standard one student in an aided primary school. Police said the autorickshaw driver took a turn at full speed when the girl sitting inside was thrown off the vehicle and sustained head injury.

There were two other students in the same vehicle.

Absconding

The girl who was rushed to a hospital was declared brought dead. The auto driver escaped abandoning the vehicle. The Patteswaram police are investigating.