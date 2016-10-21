AIADMK cadre roll on the road for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. (Below) Muslim women offer prayers.— Photos: K.Pichumani, Shaju John

On Thursday, a team from Hyundai Motors India Limited visited the hospital.

In the morning, cadre offered angaprathakshanam , while in the evening, a three-day fast session by 25 members of the Anaithu Ulaga MGR Mandram concluded. Kanji ( porridge ) was distributed.

The members have been offering special prayers at over 60 dargahs for the speedy recovery of the Chief Minister, said Tamilmagan Hussain of the group. Muslim women loyalists too have been praying outside the hospital.

Snack sales up

A snack shop in the vicinity said sales had gone up recently due to party cadre thronging the area. Tea, water and snacks were sought after, as were cigarettes. Quite a contrast from the bigger hotels which claimed their business was down.

Mosquito menace

Despite fogging, the mosquito menace continues to be a problem as visitors and party workers throw garbage outside the hospital.

Offerings

On Wednesday a few AIADMK members prayed for the recovery of the Chief Minister by offering vegetables, fruits, grains and flowers. Later, some reporters on night duty ate up the fruits, and even offered them to the policemen, who politely refused. Left for long, the fruits also attracted cockroaches.

Loyal to the end

K. Manivannan, who is disabled due to polio, has been outside the hospital for 27 days now.

“All I’m waiting for is a glimpse of the Chief Minister,” says the 32-year-old from Villupuram district.

( Reporting by Sangeetha Kandavel, Zubeda Hamid and Sunitha Sekar)