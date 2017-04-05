Fast observed against Enayam port project

more-in

NAGERCOIL

Condemning the move to establish a seaport at Enayam, People’s Movement Against Enayam Container Transhipment Terminal organised a massive hunger strike here on Wednesday, in which several thousand people, mostly fishermen from the coastal hamlets of the district, bishops and priests of various RC dioceses, participated.

Archbishop Most Rev. George Antony of Mylapore, Bishops Most Rev. Peter Remigius of Kottar, Most Rev. Yvon Amborise of Thoothukudi, Most Rev. John Joseph of Coimbatore and Most Rev. Paulsamy of Dindigul, MLAs J.G. Prince (Colachel), Rajesh Kumar (Killiyoor) and Mohamed Abubucker (Kadayanallur) and others participated in the fast held on Carmel Higher Secondary School premises.

Speakers at the protest said the proposed Enayam Container Transhipment Terminal would wipe out the livelihood of thousands of fishermen.

Most Rev. Peter Remigius said there was no need for establishing one more seaport at Enayam even as major harbours had already been operational at Vallarpadam in Kerala and Thoothukudi, and work on one more port was progressing at Vizhinjam.

“The port at Enayam will never be a profitable venture. Moreover, the road and rail connectivity to be created along with Enayam port will seriously affect several thousands of acres of cultivable lands to leave farmers in the lurch. Any development project, including a seaport, should ensure the inclusive growth of people from all walks of life and not a few individuals,” Most. Rev. Peter Remegius noted.

General secretary of South Asian Fishermen Fraternity Rev. Fr. Churchill, director of Coastal Peace Committee Rev. Fr. Stephen and leaders of various fishermen associations participated in the fast.

While mechanised boat fishermen based at Chinna Muttom ventured into the sea, country boat fishermen from the coastal hamlets from Kanniyakumari to Neerodi abstained from fishing in view of the fast. Police personnel had been deployed in the coastal villages as a precautionary measure.