The entire farming community in the district has been demanding the removal of seemai karuvelam trees from all the water bodies in the district.

Citing the Madras High Court, they have been taking advantage of the every monthly farmers grievances day meetings to draw the attention of the government authorities the damage these trees have been causing to the environment. As these trees are poisonous, the birds seldom set up their nests on these trees.

Many farmers demanded the government to divert the workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme for the work of eradication of the karuvelam trees from the water bodies. Some farmers associations themselves came forward to remove the seemai karuvelam trees on their own using equipment and sought the permission and support from the district authorities for the same.