With the Public Works Department stopping the release of water from the Bhavanisagar dam into the old ayacut canals, the storage has come down to 5.3 tmc.

Discharge of 1,000 cusecs a day into the old ayacut canals from August 12 has reduced the storage from 7.5 tmc to 5.3 tmc.

Farmers in the areas irrigated by Thadapalli-Arakankottai and Kalingarayan canals have put their farming activities on hold, anticipating better accrual from the northeast monsoon. A daily discharge of 100 cusecs is being made into the Bhavani and five cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal to cater to drinking water needs alone. The PWD’s hopes of rainfall were belied forcing the district administration to halt the release, official sources said. The inflow has been around just 160 cusecs in the last few days. During the same time last year, the storage was 73.51 feet and water could be released simultaneously into the old and new ayacut canals.