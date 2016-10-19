Nearly 200 persons, including farmers, were arrested for staging rail roko at Melpatti and Jolarpet railway stations on Tuesday to urge the Centre to form the Cauvery Management Board.

This was part of the 48-hour rail roko started by farmers’ associations across the State.

At Melpatti Railway Station, 150 persons attached to the Palar Paadhukaapu Sangam and Tamizhaga Vivasaigal Sangam blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru Passenger at about 10.45 a.m. Around 70 of them were arrested for staging the protest.

A.C. Venkatesan, general secretary of Palar Paadhukaapu Sangam, Vellore, said that the Centre should form the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee immediately.

N. Raghupathy, president of Tamizhaga Vivasaigal Sangam, Vellore, took part.

Nearly 130 members of Makkal Nala Kootiyakkam and Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam staged a rail roko at Jolarpet Railway Station, R. Mullai, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam said.

In Tiruvannamalai, over 200 members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Tamil Maanila Congress courted arrest. .

As many as 45 TMC cadre led by former MLA K. Manivarma were arrested for attempting to block the Katpadi-Villupuram passenger train. Subsequently, 175 VCK cadre were held for blocking the Villupuram- Kharagpur Express.

