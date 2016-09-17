Farmers from the district, coming under the command area of Bhavanisagar Dam, resorted to a novel road blockade agitation by bringing cattle along with them at Kangayam on Friday.

They were demanding that their riparian rights should be protected when it came to releasing water to the old ayacut and new ayacut areas of dam.

“It is unfortunate that the water is presently being released first to old ayacut area even though the tribunal verdicts and government orders stipulate for simultaneous discharge of the water from the dam to both the ayacuts,” pointed out C. Nallasami, president of Lower Bhavani Project Farmers Welfare Association.

He further pointed out that during this season, the water was released last month only to old ayacut even as the major portion of the cultivable land to the tune of 2,07,000 acres spread over Tirupur, Erode and Karur districts fell in the new ayacut.