As many as 78,669 farmers would benefit from waiver of various types of crop loans given by the cooperative societies to the tune of Rs. 251 crore in the State, said A. Vijaya Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP.

Participating in a function organised at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society at Maravankudiyiruppu near here recently to distribute loan waiver certificates to farmers, Mr. Vijayakumar said crop loans outstanding as on June 30, 2016, would be eligible for waiver as per the election promise made by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during the 2016 Assembly election.

Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan said 221 small and marginal farmers, who had availed short and medium term crop loans in the society, would stand to benefit and interest and compound interest to the tune of Rs. 2.20 crore was waived from the Maravankudiyiruppu society.

Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies Rajendran, Revenue Divisional Officer R. Rajkumar and Marvankudiyiruppu society president Sahaya Vennis participated.