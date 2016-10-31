A total of Rs.47 crore was disbursed to workers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the district on Thursday and Friday towards their outstanding payment, District Collector Prashant M.Wadnere said at the District Level Farmers Grievance Day meeting.

Responding to queries on the payment outstanding for MGNREGS workers for a couple of months, Mr.Wadnere said out of Rs.120 crore outstanding wages, approximately Rs.47 crore had been disbursed and the remaining amount would be cleared once funds were received. “That would be cleared in couple of days,” he said after the meeting.

Several farmers questioned the exorbitant deductions in the form of share capital and crop insurance when farmers took jewel/ crop loans from Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies. Some even said crores were collected in the form of insurance premium, but they were never compensated when there was a crop loss. A farmer said when he got a jewel loan for Rs.1 lakh from the PACCS, Rs.10,000 was deducted.

Officials explained that 5 per cent premium was charged towards crop insurance for small farmers and 10 percent for big farmers when they take loans. The insurance premium was non-refundable and share capital could be returned only in the case of liquidation of society. In case of shareholder’s death or relocation, the share capital could be transferred. Farmers could use deposits to take more loans, officials explained.

Separate meeting

However, farmers were not satisfied with the answers and some claimed that the amount of deductions was unfair. Hence, the Collector ordered for a separate consultative meeting to address the issue.

When a farmer pointed out that fertilizer shops failed to display contact numbers of officials, the Collector asked the authorities to prepare a list of shops that had not displayed the numbers.

On the question of eviction of encroachments of irrigation tanks, the Collector asked officials to coordinate with surveyors and initiate the eviction process without delay.

