The ‘Farmers’ Protection Rally’ as part of its campaign by All India Kisan Sabha reached here on Saturday.

The rally by Communist Party of India (Marxist) affiliated farmers’ organisation was led by Viju Krishnan, secretary, AIKS.

Speaking at the rally on the theme of “Let’s protect farmers and let’s protect farming”, Mr. Krishnan slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging failure to fulfil electoral promise of protecting farmers. “Earlier, it was promised that farmers will be compensated six times of the land value on land acquisition. But now, policies are being made to take away farmlands even without the consent of the farmers,” Mr. Krishnan said.

The all-India rally will culminate in Delhi on November 24 with a massive farmers’ protest, Mr. Krishnan said.