PROCESS BEGINS:Farm workers sow seeds in a field irrigated by Kalingarayan canal for turmeric cultivation in Erode.—Photo: M. Govarthan

Old ayacut canal provided with water from Bhavani Sagar reservoir.

Farmers in Kalingarayan ayacut are currently preparing the fields for raising nurseries for turmeric cultivation.

Though behind schedule, the old ayacut canal has been provided with water from the Bhavani Sagar reservoir. As per usual schedule, water has to be released into the canal on June 16, but the date was deferred until August 12 due to poor storage condition in the reservoir.

According to farmers, water has reached 50th of the over 90 mile canal that extends up to Noyyal river. Farmers in tail-end areas are understandably uncertain about adequacy of water for raising the first crop in an estimated area of 5,000 acres.

For, rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam still remains meagre.

There is, however, hope that continuity of water supply through turn-system will help the farmers to tide over the situation, a functionary of a ryot’s association here said.