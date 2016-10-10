Representatives of various farmers’ associations explained the grim situation they face on the water front and wanted Karnataka to release more water, in petitions submitted to the visiting central technical team, which inspected the Stanley Reservoir on Sunday.

P. R. Pandian, president of the All Farmers Associations Organising Committee, said in the petition to G. S. Jha, leader of the high-level team, that about 18 lakh acres in the twelve delta districts solely depend on Cauvery water.

The farmers are engaged in borewell irrigation on about 1.5 lakh acres. In another 10 lakh acres or more, they have planned direct sowing, expecting adequate water in the Cauvery. They have already raised nurseries. Those who have planned direct sowing are suffering a lot due to non-availability of water, he said.

Tamil Nadu has been facing water shortage for irrigation for the past three years, and this year the position is so alarming that farm activities could not be started at all. All the waterbodies in the rural areas have become dry and the groundwater level has gone down alarmingly. In a large number of villages, there is no drinking water for cattle. The Cauvery is the main source of drinking water for about 25 districts in the State and they suffer acute drinking water scarcity in the near future, he said.

Mr. Pandian demanded that Karnataka be directed to release 100 tmc of water with immediate effect.

A. Mohan, president of the Mettur East-West Bank Canal Farmers Association, in his petition demanded that Tamil Nadu get the quantum of water due to it without any hassle every year.

K. Sundaram, State general secretary of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said all States should strictly adhere to the law of the land, particularly with regard to the issue of water sharing.