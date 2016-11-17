The farmers of Omalur and surrounding areas, due to poor price for tomatoes, have preferred not to harvest the produce and instead allow it to decay in the fields.

The farmers complain that they have already spent huge amount – Rs. 50,000 per acre – for raising the crop. But the crop, of late, is not fetching good price to the farmers. They have to provide wages to the workers for plucking the produce and again spend much for transporting the stock to the markets. This will prove additional expenditure to the farmers.

As such, the farmers have allowed the crop to decay in the fields. Many of them are allowing their cattle to graze in the tomato farms.