Even the latest Supreme Court order to Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs a day for 12 days will hardly be of any help.— File photo

Crops being raised on nine lakh acres are in danger due to water shortage

Farmers in the delta region fear that the samba paddy crop being raised on an estimated nine lakh acres is in real danger due to water shortage. The discharge from the Mettur Dam is meagre and is not reaching the tail end areas. The ryots had pinned their hopes on Karnataka honouring the Supreme Court verdict and releasing the due quantum of water and the timely onset of the North East monsoon. Both have not occurred and hence their concern.

While 2.60 lakh acres is under samba paddy in Thanjavur district, a total of 3.04 lakh acres is covered by the crop in Tiruvarur district. Nagapattinam district accounts for 3.36 lakh acres.

The crop is in various stages of growth as the farmers had opted for both direct sowing and traditional nursery-transplantation mode. Even sceptical farmers decided to take the plunge, going in for direct sowing in the wake of the State Government’s special samba package for the delta districts.

In the past few weeks, the successive orders of the Supreme Court to Karnataka infused hope into the otherwise gloomy delta farming community and emboldened even the fence sitters to raise the samba crop.

Most of the farmers preferred short and medium term varieties to the regular long duration paddy varieties.

Water released from Mettur Dam on September 20 reached Grand Anicut on September 24 from where around 9,000 cusecs was being released into the Cauvery, Vennar, Grand Anicut Canal and the Coleroon. Within a week, the PWD authorities implemented the turn system for judicious allocation of available water.

“There is just 34 tmc ft of water at the Mettur Dam. Taking into account the drinking water requirement and other factors which is normally pegged at 20 tmc ft, only 14 tmc ft is now available for irrigation. With 12,000 cusecs being discharged daily, the available water will last for just 14 more days and that is alarmingly low and grossly inadequate to meet the delta requirement of at least 23,000 cusecs to cover all regions including the tail end areas,” according to PWD sources.

“The samba paddy crop is shrivelling for want of water. Even the latest Supreme Court order to Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs a day for 12 days will hardly be of any help. Worse, even the monsoon may not be sufficient to save samba paddy. Already farmers is the tail end areas are in despair and soon even those on the margins of the waterways will feel the pinch,” says secretary, Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Swamimalai S. Vimalnathan.