The cup of woes of the farmers of the rural areas who regularly visit the weekly ‘santhais’ to market their agricultural produce is full with the traders and consumers handing over only the scrapped currency.

A majority of the farmers have accounts only in the primary agricultural cooperative banks. Since the demonetisation process came into force, the Reserve Bank of India has not allotted the much sought after lower denomination notes to PACBs. Due to this the cooperative bank account holders are not able to exchange the scrapped currency.

The various farmers associations have urged the Indian Oil Corporation and the State Bank of India to extend the scheme of providing Rs. 2,000 notes for the debit card holders to all the petrol retail outlets functioning in the rural areas.