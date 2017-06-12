Farmer, wife attempt self-immolation

more-in

A farmer and his wife belonging to Aradapattu village located near here attempted self-immolation at the Collectorate on Monday.

Mayakannan and Gowri doused themselves with kerosene, but policemen providing security at the Collectorate in view of ‘Grievance Redressal Day’ prevented them from proceeding further.

The couple charged that their house was gutted last month and some persons who had an enmity with them were responsible for the fire. The Veraiyur police station had not taken action against them, the couple argued.

Case booked

Police sources said that based on complaint from them, the police station booked a case of accidental fire immediately after the incident.

They have not mentioned any name in the original complaint and the case was under investigation, they claimed.

The farmer and his wife were arrested by the Tiruvannamalai East Police Station for attempting suicide and released on bail.