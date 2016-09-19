Farmer spots grenade on his land

An Army-made hand grenade was found on an agricultural land near Naganathi in Vellore district on Sunday.

According to police, Thanji, son of Natesan, an ex-serviceman, had spotted the grenade on his land. “Following rains, the grenade, which was buried, became visible. The land owner informed the police,” a police officer said.

Police attached to Vellore taluk station along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad recovered the grenade. “The grenade is a 1979 make. The squad recovered it,” he added.

P. Pakalavan, Superintendent of Police, Vellore, said the grenade was issued by the Army factory. “It could have been buried here for six months to one year as it is completely rusted. We will defuse the grenade although its shelf life would have been over by now,” he said.

Report sent to Army

He added that the grenade contained information such as date of manufacture.

“We will send a report to the Army about this grenade. We need to get details such as origin and the unit where it was made to see how it came here,” he said.

“There are a number of service and ex-servicemen in this area. We will conduct an inquiry with them,” the SP said.